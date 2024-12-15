Why the UAE-India relationship is more than just bilateral economic ties

In an era of global uncertainty, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-India partnership stands as a paragon of stability and progress. Our relationship — built on shared values and mutual respect — has evolved into a comprehensive strategic alliance that transcends mere economic cooperation. It is a partnership that envisions a future of shared prosperity, innovation and global leadership. The two countries’ partnership extends to the global stage, where they collaborate on platforms such as G20, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

The year 2024 has been pivotal in cementing this extraordinary bond. High-level visits, including those of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in September, and Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to the UAE, underscore the depth of our commitment. These exchanges have not only reinforced our shared vision but have also paved the way for groundbreaking collaborations.

The UAE has proudly upheld a “legacy of diplomacy” in its relationship with India, symbolised by the visits of three generations of UAE leaders. This tradition began with the late Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, who visited India in 1992 and planted an amaltas sapling (Cassia fistula) at the Mahatma Gandhi Mausoleum in New Delhi. In 2016, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed followed this gesture with the planting of a molshri (Mimusops elengi) sapling, and this year, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed planted an amaltas sapling, further strengthening this legacy. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed is the third generation leader from the UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat, reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to this historic partnership.

The recent gathering of the 15th UAE-India Joint Committee and the Fourth Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi marks another significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations. It provided an excellent opportunity to look back on what we have accomplished, and to find new ways to work together to make our partnership even stronger.

The UAE-India economic partnership has reached unprecedented heights. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) — signed in 2022 — has ushered in a new era of trade and investment. The bilateral trade, which reached close to $84 billion in 2023-2024, positions the UAE as India’s second-largest export destination and third-largest trading partner. We are well on track to surpass our ambitious goal of $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

The UAE’s emergence as India’s fourth-largest foreign direct investor in 2023, with investments exceeding $3 billion, marks another significant milestone. This three-fold increase from 2022 spans critical sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, health care and technology, which reflects the deep trust between the two nations.

The UAE-India partnership extends far beyond economic figures. The large community of Indian nationals in the UAE form the bedrock of our people-to-people ties. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi in 2024 are testaments to our shared cultural and educational aspirations. These initiatives, along with the upcoming Indian Institute of Foreign Trade campus at Expo City Dubai, herald a new era of intellectual and cultural exchange.

As we look to the future, our focus shifts to sectors that will define the coming decades. Supercomputing, space exploration, semiconductor technology and genomic sequencing are areas where UAE-India collaboration can lead to groundbreaking advancements. Our recent agreements in civil nuclear energy and LNG supply underscore our commitment to sustainable and cutting edge technologies.

The aviation sector also presents immense opportunities for growth. Enhanced connectivity between the two nations will not only prove a boost to tourism and business but also will strengthen their position as global hubs for trade and innovation.

The two countries’ partnership extends to the global stage, where they collaborate on platforms such as G20, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor initiative exemplifies the shared vision for transcontinental connectivity and economic integration. Through these engagements, the UAE and India are shaping a more balanced and multipolar world order.

The partnership has also expanded significantly in the realm of defence and security. The 12th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in July 2024 focused on joint military exercises, defence industrial partnerships and research and development initiatives. The two countries have also strengthened their cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, including combating cross-border terrorism and terrorist financing.

The UAE-India partnership is more than a bilateral relationship; it is a model for international cooperation in the 21st century. As we continue to deepen our ties across various sectors, from energy to artificial intelligence (AI), we are not just building economic synergies but fostering a shared future of innovation, sustainability, and global leadership.

Our journey together is a testament to what nations can achieve when they unite with a common purpose and shared values. As we stand on the cusp of a new era, the UAE-India partnership is poised to lead the way in creating a more prosperous, sustainable, and interconnected world.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is minister of foreign affairs and a deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. The views expressed are personal