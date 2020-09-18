e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Equal opportunities and a good junior program has helped women’s hockey team: Rani

Equal opportunities and a good junior program has helped women’s hockey team: Rani

The skipper said the transition of young players into the senior side has been a smooth one, adding that competing in more international tournaments provides the right exposure to the team.

other-sports Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey.
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey.(PTI)
         

Equal opportunities like the men’s hockey team and a robust junior program have been major contributing factors in the improved performance of the women’s national side, feels skipper Rani.

The Indian women’s hockey team has enjoyed a spate of good results in top tournaments recently, including winning the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and qualifying for back-to-back Olympics.”I believe our improved performance has a lot to do with the professional system laid out by the Federation. We have a good junior program too which identifies talented players,” Rani said.

The skipper said the transition of young players into the senior side has been a smooth one, adding that competing in more international tournaments provides the right exposure to the team.

“Young talent like Lalremsiami and Salima Tete who won the silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires have made a very smooth transition into the senior program.””Ensuring we (women’s team) also play equal or more number of international tournaments as the men’s team gives us right exposure that adds to the confidence of these youngsters,” she added.Rani, who become the first woman hockey player to win the Khel Ratna award last month, said she continues to motivate her team to perform well at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“Look at how lives of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal has changed after doing well at the Olympic Games. They are not only sporting icons in the country but they are also self-sufficient, independent women and it’s because of their achievements in sports.

“I wish similar success for our team and we are working towards it. We have that fire and hunger to excel and we know doing well at the Olympics will change our lives for the better,” Rani added.

Encouraging youngsters to pursue hockey, Rani said the the sport has made members of her team financially independent at a very young age and they are in a better position to take care of their families’ needs.”I think ten years or 15 years ago if someone said, we will take up hockey as a career they would either laugh or bluntly ask us how will that help make a living. But things have changed drastically in the sport now.”

tags
top news
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
China holds drills near Taiwan Strait as US official visits Taipei
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Google Play Store removes Paytm app over violation of sports betting policies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In