‘I am really not concerned’- Triple H opens up on WWE NXT’s ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ with AEW

Oct 04, 2019

The so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ between WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) kicked off with both promotions airing their weekly shows at the same time slot. Ahead of the screening, there was a lot of anticipation with NXT changing its format to two hours and some AEW wrestlers taking shots at the rival company. With the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ dominating headlines, Hindustan Times caught up with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Triple H who talked about the emergence of AEW, changes in NXT programming and also his future as an in-ring performer.

What do you think are the pros and cons when it comes to NXT changing its format?

Well, the cons are that it is longer and that means a lot more programming. The show is going to be live now and there is no place for any mistake. You cannot shoot something and then edit it out or fix it. On the flip side, the pro is opportunity. Over the years, I have thought that I want to give chances to some people but we did not have enough time. But, this gives us the opportunity to give these chances to people on more regular basis and hopefully, tell more stories over a longer period of time.

NXT was known for its format and do you think that the change can cause issue with fans?

I guess it is a factor but I like to look at it a bit more simplistically. A song is only too long if it is not good. If we put out a good product, people will enjoy it. There will be moments when we will put on phenomenal shows and others when they will need work. This is the part of the growth when it comes to any product but I think that if it is good, then the fans will definitely watch.

There is a buzz around the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ with AEW. Do you agree with the ‘war’ part?

Because of the genre, I get the comparisons but I am not really concerned about anybody else’s product. I am concerned about what NXT does. If I was concerned about the other products, I would try to make it more like RAW or SmackDown because they are considered to be the big-level shows. But, I want to continue doing what NXT does and I want to just do it better in the upcoming days.

Are you bothered by what AEW has been saying about WWE?

I cannot control what other people say. In today’s day and age, social media will drive you insane if you can’t understand that. Everyone have their opinions and I really can’t control them from posting it on social media. So, I concentrate on what I can control and that is the product that we have. The other things are out of my control and I do not want to waste my time thinking about them.

When it comes to WWE Performance Center, is the company looking to expand?

We have a distinct plan regarding the Performance Center over the next few years and we have already identified the places that we would like to consider. But, it takes a lot of time and we just do not go blindly into the region which may turn out to be a disappointment for us in the longer run. But, we want to replicate what we have done in the United Kingdom in places around the world.

Considering the injury and workload, will we see you in the ring all time soon?

No plans as of this moment. With NXT going live and other responsibilities, my plate is quite full at the moment. Stepping into the ring at any capacity is the furthest thing from my mind right now.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST