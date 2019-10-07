e-paper
‘I have an urgent request,’ Saina Nehwal seeks help from External Affairs Ministry after facing visa issues for Denmark Open

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.

other-sports Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Saina Nehwal in action during the 2019 Badminton World Championships.
Saina Nehwal in action during the 2019 Badminton World Championships.(REUTERS)
         

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues for her participation in next week’s Denmark Open and he has sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

“I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week,” tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

 

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina was trailing bowed out of the Korea Open after she was forced to retire at a score of 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun.

Saina’s husband and personal coach Kashyap said she retired because of gastroenteritis problem. “It seems she had a relapse of the gastroenteritis that bothered her early in the year. She was feeling dizzy and vomited yesterday. In fact, she went to the stadium straight from the hospital today,” he said.

“Still she could have won but when it went to three games, she didn’t have anything left in her tank. We need to check with the doctor when we go back. It has been a difficult year for her.”

Saina had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Eun in their previous matches.

Saina has had a tough year owing to injuries. She won the Indonesia Open at the beginning of the season but has struggled since then. At the China Open Super 1000 event last week, she made a first-round exit.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:13 IST

'Have an urgent request': Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
India News
other sports