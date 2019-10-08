e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

‘When do I walk away…’ John Cena provides big update on his WWE future

After winning 16 WWE World Championships, Cena has gradually phased himself out from full-time duty as his movie career took off.

other-sports Updated: Oct 08, 2019 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
John Cena during his last run with the company.
John Cena during his last run with the company.(WWE)
         

John Cena is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. He has been associated with the WWE since 2002 and has transformed himself into a franchise star for Vince McMahon. But after winning 16 WWE World Championships, Cena has gradually phased himself out from full-time duty as his movie career took off. In his absence, stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman have taken the mantle from him.

However, it is still unclear if John Cena would ever make a comeback to the WWE. He recently commented that his body “couldn’t handle the WWE schedule anymore.’

So has he retired from professional wrestling? Apparently no.

John Cena has confirmed that he intends to wrestle for the WWE in the future and is never going to walk away from the company.

“I will never walk away from the WWE,” Cena told Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday Today.

“When do I walk away with a sense of mental and physical sanity?” Cena told Sunday Today.

“I’m right at that precipice.”

“I feel great, I’m in the best shape of my life,” he added. “It’s not that I couldn’t continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way.”

Cena is an iconic name in professional wrestling after years of performing at the top for WWE. However, he confirmed that his body wasn’t able to handle the grueling WWE schedule which demanded him to perform for 250 shows a year.

Cena has now established his name in the movie industry with movies such as Blockers, Daddy’s Home 2 and Bumblebee. He is now going to star in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie.

His last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 35 where he returned in his old gimmick of ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’. His appearance and subsequent performance was well received by the audience.

In 2017, 42-year-old Cena was one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the WWE despite not being a part-time superstar as he raked in an estimated $10 million.

“As I can keep up with the current product, I will perform,” he told Sunday Today.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:50 IST

tags
top news
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
Oct 08, 2019 19:37 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
‘JD(S) a broken house’: BJP predicts more exits from Kumaraswamy’s party
Oct 08, 2019 19:52 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
‘Jobs lost, businesses shutting down’: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
‘Jobs lost, businesses shutting down’: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Oct 08, 2019 16:36 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports