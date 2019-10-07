e-paper
‘It makes no sense,’ Former WWE champion Jon Moxley slams company for ‘stupid schedule’

WWE has been in hot waters recently after the fan backlash to the Hell in a Cell PPV. Twitter has been flooded by angry reactions by fans towards the result of the main event between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins.

other-sports Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) has been pretty vocal about his displeasures with WWE.
Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) has been pretty vocal about his displeasures with WWE. (WWE)
         

WWE has been criticized in the past for its extremely extensive schedule where top wrestlers have to travel back and forth around the world for events. Vince McMahon has even been called out by several news organizations for its demanding schedule while also not providing for travel arrangements. John Oliver and Fox host Kristine Leahy are two notable names that have come out and lambasted the company for the same.

However, that’s not the end of the problems for WWE as former world champion and AEW star Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) has again hit out at the company. During the New York Comic Con, Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, and Moxley were present to talk about All Elite Wrestling.

READ | Cain Velasquez, the man WWE champion Brock Lesnar is afraid to fight

While speaking about AEW vs WWE, Moxley took the opportunity to target the grueling travel schedule of the company while calling it ‘stupid’.

“I think everybody is going to start doing better right now,” Moxley said. “We’re seeing wrestlers get more money from WWE because they’re trying to lock everybody down, which is great. It should have been like that all along!”

“I think [WWE is] gonna start reducing their schedule, too,” Moxley continued.

“Which is good because their (WWE) schedule is stupid. It makes no sense. So, I think you’re going to see a better quality of life for guys in the competition, so to speak, just because of the existence of AEW. There are guys in Japan that I know who are getting raises, that are under contract, don’t even want to come here, but just as a sign of good faith for literally the entire industry all over the world benefiting from the fact that now there’s a viable alternative.”

“Once we hit ten o’clock and we got two hours in the can the other night and we’re like, ‘We did it! High five!’ Now we got the ratings out, there is a viable alternative. This is real, this actually happened.”

Compared to WWE, AEW is going to have a much lighter schedule with fewer live events and weekly shows.

WWE has been in hot waters recently after the fan backlash to the Hell in a Cell PPV. Twitter has been flooded by angry reactions by fans towards the result of the main event between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. A Hell in a Cell match got disqualified after Rollins smashed a sledgehammer on the head of a fallen Wyatt.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:25 IST

