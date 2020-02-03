e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Indian boxers claim 6 gold medals at Golden Girl Championship in Sweden

Indian boxers claim 6 gold medals at Golden Girl Championship in Sweden

While the junior women’s team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event which concluded on Sunday.

other-sports Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

India’s junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the ‘Best Boxer’ award.

While the junior women’s team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth team secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event which concluded on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release..

Haryana’s Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, won the ‘Best Boxer’ award.

Besides Prachi, Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals.

In the youth category, Musskan (54kg) claimed the sole gold medal while Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) settled for bronze.

The three silver medals in the junior category were won by Janhavi Churi (46kg) Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) while Diya Negi brought home a bronze in the 60kg slot.

A total of 75 teams participated in the championship.

tags
top news
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Shaheen Bagh protest not a coincidence, it’s an experiment’: PM Modi at Delhi election rally
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
A new case, travel advisories, appeal: The latest on coronavirus in India
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘I salute you’: Shatrughan Sinha’s surprise tweet to PM Modi on coronavirus
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports