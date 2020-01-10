e-paper
Last leg of PBL shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of venue

Last leg of PBL shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of venue

The 2020 edition of the PBL will have 24 ties which will be played in 21 days across four different cities starting on January 20. Bengaluru Raptors was scheduled to host the last leg from February 5 to 9.

Jan 10, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PBL Logo.
PBL Logo.(Twitter)
         

The last leg of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) was on Friday shifted to Hyderabad from here after Bengaluru Raptors expressed its inability to host the matches including the semifinals and final due to unavailability of venue.

The 2020 edition of the PBL will have 24 ties which will be played in 21 days across four different cities starting on January 20. Bengaluru Raptors was scheduled to host the last leg from February 5 to 9.

However, on Thursday, in a series of tweets Bengaluru Raptors made it clear that due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, it will not be able to host the scheduled matches.

“The last leg of Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 5, which was scheduled from February 5-9, has been shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of the stadium,” the organisers said in a media release.

The matches will now be played in Hyderabad, which will also host the penultimate leg from January 29 to February 4.

“Hyderabad was supposed to host the matches from January 29 to February 4 as per the original schedule. Now 15 matches including three double headers will be hosted by Hyderabad as per the updated schedule which will start from January 29,” the release stated.

“The semi-finals and finals will also be hosted in Hyderabad. The other two venues for the season 5 are Chennai (January 20-24) and Lucknow (Jan 25-28).” After the first leg in Chennai, the league will move to Lucknow on January 25, and then to Hyderabad on January 29.

