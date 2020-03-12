e-paper
McLaren pulls out of Australia GP after positive coronavirus test: team

McLaren pulls out of Australia GP after positive coronavirus test: team

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” it said in a statement.

Melbourne
McLaren on Thursday withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” it said in a statement.

