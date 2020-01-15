PBL 2020 squads: Know all the squads of Premier Badminton League Season 5

other-sports

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:19 IST

The fifth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will begin on January 20. The defending champions Hyderabad Hunters led by PV Sindhu will face off against Chennai Superstarz in Chennai in the opening game. There will be a total of 24 matches which will be played in 21 days across three cities in this year’s edition of the tournament.

Here are all the squads of Premier Badminton League Season 5:

HYDERABAD HUNTERS SQUAD: Eyeing their second title, the Hyderabad Hunters will be led by reigning world champion PV Sindhu in the upcoming fifth season of the Premier Badminton League. The squad looks compact and robust and will be eager to throw down the gauntlet to other challengers when the PBL gets under way.

Men’s Singles:Sourabh Verma (India), Daren Liew (Malaysia), Kiran George (India)

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu (India), Ruthvika Shivani Gadde (India)

Men’s Doubles: Vladimir Ivanov (Russia), Ben Lane (England) & Sean Vendy (England)

Mixed Doubles: Sikki Reddy (India)

MUMBAI ROCKETS SQUAD: Having twice fallen at the last hurdle, Mumbai Rockets will be doubly motivated to take the PBL title they missed on two occasions. In their quest, they have lined up an excellent squad who can dominate rival teams and can fetch a win against some of the world’s best.

Men’s Singles:P Kashyap (India), Lee Dong Keun (Korea), Shreyansh Jaiswal (India)

Men’s Doubles:Kim Sa Rang (Korea), Kim Gi Jung (Korea), Pranaav Jerry Chopra (India), Shlok Ramchandran (India)

Women’s Singles: Shreyanshi Pardeshi (India)

Mixed Doubles: Pia Zebadiah (Indonesia), Jessica Pugh (England)

PUNE 7 ACES: With quite a few debutants and youngsters in the line-up, Pune 7 Aces will be bringing in an element of unpredictability as they set their sights on lifting the PBL trophy for the first time. The doubles department has been bolstered by the addition of a few legendary figures who could make a lot of difference for the Pune franchise.

Men’s Singles: Loh Kean Yew, Kazumasa Sakai (Japan), Mithun Manjunath (India)

Men’s Doubles: Chirag Shetty (India), Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia), Chris Adcock (England), MR Arjun (India)

Women’s Singles: Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam), Rituparna Das (India)

Mixed Doubles: Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong), Kuhoo Garg (India)

CHENNAI SUPERSTARZ: Having won the title in the second season, the Chennai franchise will be playing the fifth edition of the PBL under a new name. With a sprightly mix of youth and experience, Chennai will hope to replicate their Season 2 heroics.

Men’s Singles: Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia), Lakshya Sen (India), S. Sankar Muthusamy (India), K. Sathish Kumar (India)

Men’s Doubles: Sumeeth Reddy (India), Manu Attri (India), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (India)

Women’s Singles: Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland), Gayatri Gopichand (India)

Mixed Doubles: Gabrielle Adcock (England), Sanjana Santosh (India)

AWADHE WARRIORS: With former World No. 1 Ko Sung Hyun and former world champion Shin Baek Cheol in the squad, Awadhe Warriors would be looking to end their search for their first PBL title in the fifth edition. Retention of World No.16 women’s singles player, Beiwen Zhang has also added depth to their team as they aim for the top podium.

Men’s Singles: Subhankar Dey (India, , Ajay Jayaram (India), Wong Wing Ki Vincent (Hong Kong)

Men’s Doubles: Shin Baek Cheol (Korea) & Ko Sung Hyun (Korea), Ivan Sozonov (Russia)

Women’s Singles: Beiwen Zhang, Tanvi Lad (India)

Mixed Doubles: Christinna Pedersen (Denmark)

BENGALURU RAPTORS: With fond memories of lifting the trophy in the fourth season, the Bengaluru Raptors will try, in every way, to keep their winning streak going. In their pursuit of further glory, the defending champions have assembled a team that looks strong, compact and has variety.

Men’s Singles: Sai Praneeth (India), Brice Leverdez (France), Ansal Yadav (India)

Men’s Doubles: Chan Peng Soon (Malaysia), Tak Ching Chang (Hong Kong), Arun George (India)

Women’s Singles: Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), Medha Shashidharan (India)

Mixed Doubles: Eom Hye Won (Korea),

NORTH EASTERN WARRIORS: With a good balance of youth and experience, the North Eastern Warriors will look to launch their quest for their maiden title on a strong note at the upcoming fifth season of the Premier Badminton League.

Men’s Singles: Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Thailand), Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong), Kaushal Dharmamer (India)

Men’s Doubles: Lee Yong Dae (Korea), Krishna Prasad Garaga (India), Bodin Isara (Thailand)

Women’s Singles: Ashmita Chaliha (India), Michelle Li (Canada)

Mixed Doubles: Kim Ha Na (Korea), Rutaparna Panda (India)