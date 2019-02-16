PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal LIVE, Senior National Badminton Championships Final: Clash of the titans in Guwahati

Preview: India’s top two shuttle queens, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal set up a blockbuster summit showdown by winning their respective semi-final matches. While top seed PV Sindhu staved off a gutsy fightback from Assam’s wonderkid Ashmita Chaliha to secure a 21-10, 22-20 win, defending champion Saina Nehwal had it easier against Vaishnavi Bhale whom she beat 21-15, 21-14. The summit clash will see the two taking on each other in a rematch of the enthralling final that they played in the last edition. Saina, winner of the Nationals in 2006-07 and 2018, will aim for her fourth title and Sindhu will try to lay her hands on the coveted trophy after earlier triumphs in 2011 and 2013.

16:48 hrs IST Saina takes first game Saina Nehwal takes the first game very easily 21-18. She takes the final point by hitting a brilliant smash straight down the court. Sindhu will have to raise her game to stay alive in the final.





16:45 hrs IST Saina crushes Sindhu’s fightback After the short forced break, Sindhu won two back to back points to cut the lead down to just one point. But Saina was having none of it as she raised her game and won successive points herself to be on match point.





16:42 hrs IST Match has been halted The match been halted because of light malfunction. The two players have been forced to take a break. Sindhu doesn’t look happy and is making it clear to the chair umpire.





16:40 hrs IST Saina on song Sindhu wins a point courtesy of a brilliant cross-court smash but then loses two points in a row — owing to bad judgement. Saina continues to rake in the points as she now leads 18-15.





16:35 hrs IST Saina extends her lead Saina Nehwal has upped her game after the break as she wins three points in a row to take her lead to 15-11. Sindhu is not helping her cause by hitting multiple unforced errors.





16:32 hrs IST Saina leads at first break Saina Nehwal lead 11-10 at the first break of the match. The former world number 1 has grown in confidence as the match has progressed while as for Sindhu, she is reeling because of her unforced errors.





16:29 hrs IST Excellent rally First good rally of the match and Saina comes out on top. Saina hits the shuttle into the net but luckily for her it fell on the other half. Sindhu then wins the next two points and leads 10-9 in the first game.





16:26 hrs IST Saina issues fightback Saina is keeping a close distance with Sindhu as the point board suggests. Saina hits a smash into the body of Sindhu to get back in rhythm. Then Sindhu hits a serve out of the court and the first game is level at 5-5.





16:23 hrs IST Sindhu takes early lead PV Sindhu draws first blood as she wins the first point for the final. Saina then hits the shuttle out of the court and Sindhu doubles her advantage early on. Another unforced error gives Sindhu a 3-0 lead.





16:14 hrs IST Match about to begin PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have made their way into the middle and the blockbuster contest is about to begin. They entered into the arena amid huge cheers from the crowd present at the venue in Guwahati.





