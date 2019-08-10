Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulates India volleyball team for securing victory over Pakistan

other-sports

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:54 IST

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated India’s U-23 volleyball team for registering a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 win over Pakistan to secure a final spot in the Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships. Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated India for their ‘terrific victory’.

“India’s U-23 volleyball team scored a terrific victory as they came from a set behind to beat Pakistan 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and reach the final of the Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships in Myanmar. @KirenRijiju congratulates the team on this impressive win,” he tweeted.

India's U-23 volleyball team scored a terrific victory as they came from a set behind to beat Pakistan 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and reach the final of the Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships in Myanmar. @KirenRijiju congratulates the team on this impressive win. — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 10, 2019

India made a solid comeback in the game after losing the first set by 21-25. India dominated in the second set and won the set by 25-16.

The third and fourth set also concluded in the same away with India winning the set by 25-22 and 25-18 respectively. The championship is being held in Myanmar and will conclude on Sunday.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 22:54 IST