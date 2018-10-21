Unlike chess not chasing results as a human rights activist: Kasparov

Garry Kasparov, the undisputed king of world chess for close to two decades (1986-2005), is now a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime. He has faced arrests and lives in exile in New York. The straight-talking Kasparov prefers to call himself a ‘human rights activist’ who is trying to bring a difference in the life of people. In an interview on Saturday, the 55-year-old spoke about his love for chess, Viswanathan Anand and the upcoming World Championship match between Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

Excerpts

Q. From being at the top of the sport to a political activist, how has been the journey?

A. I am not a political animal. I am doing human rights. It’s a different story. I do something that doesn’t require the same qualities as the sport because in chess I was there to win. Here it is about making a difference, helping other people. You don’t have the same clear definition of the results. Some say after that several years of fighting Putin, you had to be live in exile. On other hand, I feel it was very important to help the world understand the true colours of his (Putin’s) dictatorship.

Q. You praised Viswanathan Anand last year after he won the World Rapid chess title for proving his critics wrong?

A. I applauded Vishy for being stubborn, staying on the top for so long. His appearance helps to promote the game and make it more popular. There are only 16 world champions (classical format) in the history of the game and Vishy is one of them, so he is already among the greats of the game. In India, there always have been talents but not big tournaments. It is good that this year they are organising one (USD 40,000 Tata Steel Rapid Blitz, November 9-14 in Kolkata)

Q. What are your thoughts on World Chess Championship clash between Carlsen and Caruana?

A. I feel Magnus is slightly favourite. But it would very tough. Caruana is in good shape and Magnus’ latest performance in European Cup show that he is nervous. Proving everyday that you are the best is enormous challenge. I know that. Magnus is now just learning. When you stay on top for so long, something is in the air like a virus. Public wants to see a new face and even subconsciously it affects your game.

Q. You have been a strong critic of the way the world chess federation (FIDE) is run. You think the new president Arkady Dvorkovich will usher in changes?

A. Change always gives you hope. I would expect some positive changes. They have to streamline the FIDE finances. For FIDE to survive it has to become a proper organisation and not just an international entity run by basically the mafia structure.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 08:48 IST