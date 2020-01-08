e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur banned for 4 years for doping

Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur banned for 4 years for doping

The sample of Sarbjeet, who won the 71kg event at the women’s national weightlifting championships in February last year, was collected during 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship held at Vishakhapatnam.

Jan 08, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur has been slapped with a four-year ban for doping by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The sample of Sarbjeet, who won the 71kg event at the women’s national weightlifting championships in February last year, was collected during 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship held at Vishakhapatnam.

“The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has found weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur guilty of anti-doping rule violation. She has been imposed a penalty of ineligibility for a period of four years. Kaur was tested positive earlier following intake of prohibited non specified substance,” NADA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Indian cyclists create history, No 1 in 4 events

According to NADA, her sample had presence of prohibited substance namely -- Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033 (LGD 4033 METABOLITE), Selective Androgen Receptor Modulations (SARM), and Ostarine (Enobosarm).

Earlier in December, 2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist weightlifter Seema was also slapped with a four-year ban for doping. Seema had finished sixth in the women’s 75kg competition at the Gold Coast CWG.

