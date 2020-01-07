Indian cyclists create history, No 1 in 4 events

other-sports

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:27 IST

For the first ever time ever, Indian men’s junior track cyclists are ranked No.1 in the world in all four sprinting events.

Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, part of the junior world championship winning team (sprint) last year, rose a spot on Tuesday to be ranked No.1 in individual sprint in the latest international cycling union (UCI) rankings. In addition, he jumped five and two places to be No.1 in both keirin and 1km time trial rankings respectively too.

Simultaneously, India are perched atop the team sprint rankings.

This comes after Esow, who has advanced to the senior level, created history by becoming the first Indian to top the UCI world rankings last year with Ronaldo replacing his one year senior at the pinnacle.

Meanwhile, Y Rojit Singh is ranked second and third in keirin and sprint respectively.

In junior women, India are ranked number two in team sprint while Triyasha Paul is number three in time trial and Nikita Nisha is number three in the event keirin.