e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Indian cyclists create history, No 1 in 4 events

Indian cyclists create history, No 1 in 4 events

Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, part of the junior world championship winning team (sprint) last year, rose a spot on Tuesday to be ranked No.1 in individual sprint in the latest international cycling union (UCI) rankings.

other-sports Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
NEW DELHI
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS)
         

For the first ever time ever, Indian men’s junior track cyclists are ranked No.1 in the world in all four sprinting events.

Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh, part of the junior world championship winning team (sprint) last year, rose a spot on Tuesday to be ranked No.1 in individual sprint in the latest international cycling union (UCI) rankings. In addition, he jumped five and two places to be No.1 in both keirin and 1km time trial rankings respectively too.

Simultaneously, India are perched atop the team sprint rankings.

This comes after Esow, who has advanced to the senior level, created history by becoming the first Indian to top the UCI world rankings last year with Ronaldo replacing his one year senior at the pinnacle.

Meanwhile, Y Rojit Singh is ranked second and third in keirin and sprint respectively.

In junior women, India are ranked number two in team sprint while Triyasha Paul is number three in time trial and Nikita Nisha is number three in the event keirin.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports