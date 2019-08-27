What is the salary of WWE Superstars?
other-sports Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:25 IST
WWE wrestlers are one of the most popular superstars around the world. Their popularity has no bounds as they are famous in several parts of the world. The likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar are some of the names that even casual fans remember. Professional wrestling has been predominantly dominated by WWE and several of its top superstars enjoy popularity in all walks of life.
But what is the salary of your favourite WWE stars?
WWE stars earn a handsome salary with Lesnar, Cena and Roman Reigns being the top earners. Cena and The Undertaker do not wrestle regularly and are listed as part-timers but their salary trumps several of the top superstars today.
Lesnar is the top earner in WWE with a mind-boggling salary of $12million while Cena has a base salary of $8.5million. Among the full-time superstars, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins are among the highest earners while Ronda Rousey tops the list for female superstars.
Among the people in the backroom staff, WWE Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon gets the highest salary of $2.4million while Triple H earns $1.1million from his role of Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative while getting $1.65million for being a wrestler.
So let’s look at the salaries of WWE superstars:-
WWE base salaries (Men):
Brock Lesnar $12million
John Cena $8.5million
Roman Reigns $5million
Randy Orton $4.5million
AJ Styles $3.5million
Seth Rollins $3million
The Miz $2.5million
Undertaker $2.5million
Kevin Owens $2million
Dolph Ziggler $1.5million
Sheamus $1million
Jeff Hardy $1million
Bray Wyatt $1million
Finn Balor $1million
Jinder Mahal $900,000
Kane $900,000
Big Show $850,000
Samoa Joe $800,000
Rusev $800,000
Sin Cara $700,000
Matt Hardy $650,000
Harper $550,000
Rowan $550,000
R-Truth $550,000
Kofi Kingston $500,000
Xavier Woods $500,000
Big E $500,000
Rhyno $500,000
Cesaro $500,000
Sami Zayn $500,000
WWE base salaries (women):
Ronda Rousey $1.5million
Charlotte Flair $550,000
Nikki Bella $350,000
Alexa Bliss $350,000
Mickie James $300,000
Brie Bella $300,000
Natalya $300,000
Asuka $250,000
Becky Lynch $250,000
Dana Brooke $200,000
Bayley $200,000
Lana $200,000
Naomi $180,000
Carmella $120,000
Nia Jax $100,000
Sonya Deville $100,000
Mandy Rose $80,000
Ruby Riott $80,000
Sarah Logan $80,000
Tamina $80,000
Liv Morgan $80,000
First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:50 IST