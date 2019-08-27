What is the salary of WWE Superstars?

other-sports

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:25 IST

WWE wrestlers are one of the most popular superstars around the world. Their popularity has no bounds as they are famous in several parts of the world. The likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar are some of the names that even casual fans remember. Professional wrestling has been predominantly dominated by WWE and several of its top superstars enjoy popularity in all walks of life.

But what is the salary of your favourite WWE stars?

WWE stars earn a handsome salary with Lesnar, Cena and Roman Reigns being the top earners. Cena and The Undertaker do not wrestle regularly and are listed as part-timers but their salary trumps several of the top superstars today.

Lesnar is the top earner in WWE with a mind-boggling salary of $12million while Cena has a base salary of $8.5million. Among the full-time superstars, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins are among the highest earners while Ronda Rousey tops the list for female superstars.

Among the people in the backroom staff, WWE Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon gets the highest salary of $2.4million while Triple H earns $1.1million from his role of Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative while getting $1.65million for being a wrestler.

So let’s look at the salaries of WWE superstars:-

WWE base salaries (Men):

Brock Lesnar $12million

John Cena $8.5million

Roman Reigns $5million

Randy Orton $4.5million

AJ Styles $3.5million

Seth Rollins $3million

The Miz $2.5million

Undertaker $2.5million

Kevin Owens $2million

Dolph Ziggler $1.5million

Sheamus $1million

Jeff Hardy $1million

Bray Wyatt $1million

Finn Balor $1million

Jinder Mahal $900,000

Kane $900,000

Big Show $850,000

Samoa Joe $800,000

Rusev $800,000

Sin Cara $700,000

Matt Hardy $650,000

Harper $550,000

Rowan $550,000

R-Truth $550,000

Kofi Kingston $500,000

Xavier Woods $500,000

Big E $500,000

Rhyno $500,000

Cesaro $500,000

Sami Zayn $500,000

WWE base salaries (women):

Ronda Rousey $1.5million

Charlotte Flair $550,000

Nikki Bella $350,000

Alexa Bliss $350,000

Mickie James $300,000

Brie Bella $300,000

Natalya $300,000

Asuka $250,000

Becky Lynch $250,000

Dana Brooke $200,000

Bayley $200,000

Lana $200,000

Naomi $180,000

Carmella $120,000

Nia Jax $100,000

Sonya Deville $100,000

Mandy Rose $80,000

Ruby Riott $80,000

Sarah Logan $80,000

Tamina $80,000

Liv Morgan $80,000

