‘Zero respect’: Batista irked by WWE SmackDown’s new commercial on Fox, here’s why

SmackDown is scheduled to move to a new network in October and WWE are going big with their plans for the opening show. They are moving into a bigger network and their shows will now have a vast audience with FOX being one of the leading broadcasters in US. There have been reports that WWE are even trying to rope in US President Donald Trump for the opening show on October 6 and that would be a huge statement by the company. There might an appearance from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson which would definitely guarantee a huge audience turnout at the arena and on television.

WWE recently released a promotional trailer for the upcoming network change and it garnered a lot of praise on social media. The Fox commercial features “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, John Cena, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio and the theme saw them give out the message that anyone can be a superstar.

But there was one superstar who was irked by the commercial. Dave Bautista posted on Twitter and was perplexed by the commercial by WWE. 4-time WWE champion and Hollywood star, Batista commented on the ad, “C’mon guys really?! #zerorespect.”

The reason for his comment were unknown, so understanding the tweet one user commented that, ‘Yeah well no HBK,Bret, Hulk, either.’

To this Batista had a stern answer where he said that, ‘But with all due respect this is an A,b #smackdown conversation. And I’m sure they’re capable of speaking for themselves. Which I am doing. You’re dismissed.’

The suspicion might have been confirmed that Batista was irked due to WWE’s decision to leave him out of the commercial.

Batista made his WWE debut on SmackDown in 2002, and went on to have a great career with several championship reigns. He left the WWE in 2011 due to creative differences and pursued a career in acting. He starred in superhit films like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise while also appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. He returned to the WWE this year to have one final match in the company with Triple H at WrestleMania before announcing retirement.

