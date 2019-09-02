CM Punk reveals why he did not answer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s call at a post-WWE Raw show

other-sports

In February 2017, there was a controversial moment for the WWE. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was filming a scene for his Seven Bucks Production film, Fighting With My Family at a Raw show in Los Angeles. In the post-Raw show, The crew was filming a scene where Paige was supposed to defeat AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship. However, the fans started chanting the name of CM Punk (husband of AJ Lee) after the scene was filmed.

The Rock then proceeded to call Punk in the middle of the WWE ring but the former superstar did not answer as it went straight to voicemail. The fans were disappointed as Punk left the WWE in 2014 in controversial circumstances and were hoping to hear from him for the first time in a while.

Punk has now revealed that the reason behind him missing Rock’s call was due to him being in an elevator with his dog Larry at the time.

‘I was in the elevator, going to the bottom floor to walk Larry,” Punk said. “I was in the elevator, no reception in the elevator. My phone, no messages, I get in the elevator, it’s really slow, by the time it gets down and I walk out and I have 87 messages on my phone. I think somebody is dead! I just get number after number, like ‘Answer your phone!’ I’m like, ‘F---, who’s dead? This sucks,’ Punk revealed in an interview at the Starrcast III event.

‘I’m trying to figure out what’s going on and that weird number comes up again and I’m trying to answer it, but it’s not going through. I had no idea what was going on until I’m done with the walk, ‘Oh, Rock is calling me, live from the Staples Center, okay. This is f---in’ weird.’ I started texting him immediately after that, he got right back to me like, I’m like, ‘Oh, brother! I was trying to answer, I was outside, I was in an elevator.’ It just didn’t work out.’

Punk was also asked if he had any information about the fallout from The Rock’s calling him inside a WWE ring. Punk admitted that he did hear that the atmosphere was heated in the backstage area during the segment.

‘Yes, I did hear, it was part of the text messages I was getting,’ Punk revealed. ‘A couple people backstage were like, ‘It’s crazy back here right now. Couple broken headsets, s--- is flying everywhere.’

