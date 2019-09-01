Jim Ross reveals Triple H did not like former WWE champion’s ‘butt’

other-sports

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:26 IST

CM Punk’s relationship with WWE has been rocky to say the least. Former WWE champion left the company in controversial circumstances after growing tired of being ignored by Vince McMahon. After the 2014 Royal Rumble, CM Punk did not appear for WWE again and was released by the company in June 2014. Even at the time, Punk was one of the most popular superstars in the world and had the backing of crowd behind him. His sudden departure from the WWE shocked everyone.

Punk has always been vocal about his problems with the WWE and his ‘pipebomb’ promo is still one of the most searched segments in the history of professional wrestling. He had stated that Vince McMahon and Triple H have always thought low of him and did not want to push him despite his obvious talents.

READ | 6-time world champion Dave Bautista is unhappy with WWE

CM Punk is a former 2-time WWE and 3-time World Heavyweight champion. ( WWE )

Punk then appeared on his friend Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014, where he talked about his release and his issue with the WWE doctor. The podcast got him into a lawsuit which ended earlier this year.

Now WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer has talked about reason behind Triple H’s dislike for Punk. On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross said that Triple H was not a fan of Punk’s physique and look, and had even commented that had remarked on how Punk had a “big butt” and “looked soft.”

“I remember someone saying his ass was too big,” Ross said to co-host Conrad Thompson.

READ | The Undertaker and Goldberg: Curious case of WWE legends

Conrad proceeded to ask about the person who made the comments on Punk’s rear end, and Ross revealed it was HHH.

“Hunter! It’s all about the workout s--t, man. Or how he looked in an 8x10. He’s not gonna look the same because he’s not the same, and all you do is put out androids that look alike, then what the hell do ya got?”

Punk recently gave his most extensive wrestling-related interview in years, where he talked about his WWE return and being involved with All Elite Wrestling at Starrcast III in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:23 IST