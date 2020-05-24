e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘Online bullying is not OK,’ Wrestling community mourns death of 22-year-old wrestler

‘Online bullying is not OK,’ Wrestling community mourns death of 22-year-old wrestler

It has been reported that Kimura became a target of online bullying over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix..

other-sports Updated: May 24, 2020 13:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hana Kimura.
Hana Kimura.(@WrestlingTravel)
         

The professional wrestling community mourned the loss of young Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura after she lost her life on Saturday. The 22-year-old’s death was confirmed by her organization Stardom Wrestling, who said that details regarding her passing away are unknown and still being investigated. Japanese media reported that Kimura was found dead at her home. It has been reported that Kimura became a target of online bullying over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix.

The show involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.

She had even published photographs on social media which indicated that she was not in a ‘happy space.’ Kimura had recently posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying “Goodbye.” Another posting carried a message “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”

Kimura’s death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying and hateful messages. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley condemned her death while saying that ‘Online bullying should not be part of life.’

 

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) sent their wishes to her family.

 

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey expressed her regret in seeing a young professional passing away.

 

Other WWE superstars and wrestler have also sent their condolences over her death.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Kimura, whose mother Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler, performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and U.S. Ring of Honor.

(with AP inputs)

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In