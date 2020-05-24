‘Online bullying is not OK,’ Wrestling community mourns death of 22-year-old wrestler

other-sports

The professional wrestling community mourned the loss of young Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura after she lost her life on Saturday. The 22-year-old’s death was confirmed by her organization Stardom Wrestling, who said that details regarding her passing away are unknown and still being investigated. Japanese media reported that Kimura was found dead at her home. It has been reported that Kimura became a target of online bullying over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix.

The show involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.

She had even published photographs on social media which indicated that she was not in a ‘happy space.’ Kimura had recently posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying “Goodbye.” Another posting carried a message “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”

Kimura’s death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying and hateful messages. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley condemned her death while saying that ‘Online bullying should not be part of life.’

Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) sent their wishes to her family.

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey expressed her regret in seeing a young professional passing away.

To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are… https://t.co/AvkdUG9QLN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 23, 2020

Other WWE superstars and wrestler have also sent their condolences over her death.

I literally feel sick to my stomach...

People on social media need to understand that wrestlers are f’n people too.

As someone who constantly gets bullied online this one hit too close to home. People need to grow the f up.#RIPHanaKimura — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 23, 2020

Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is.



She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul.



My thoughts go out to her friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020

I didn’t know Hana Kimura but I thought she was immensely charismatic and talented. The circumstances of her passing are incredibly sad. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 23, 2020

I did not know Hana Kimura, as I am reading all the incredible things said about her, I can tell she left a great impact on this world. It’s incredibly tragic that a young woman had to be subjected to such horrific hate from people who didn’t even know her. 💔 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) May 23, 2020

There are so many nights I would go to roppongi & I was joined by one of the most beautiful vibrant women I’ve ever met.

I would always smile around her & her laugh would just have effect on everyone.



I can’t express how heartbroken I am for the Stardom Family.

RIP Hana Kimura — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 23, 2020

I didn’t personally know Hana Kimura, but it’s still very painful to learn about what happened.



When it comes to cyber bullying - don’t do it, don’t partake in it, and do not respond to it...Stand for something better.



My heart is with all of her fans, friends, and family. ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 24, 2020

Kimura, whose mother Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler, performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and U.S. Ring of Honor.

(with AP inputs)