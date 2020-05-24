WWE Chairman Vince McMahon not impressed with record-breaking NXT champion

other-sports

There have been several NXT champions who have moved to Raw and SmackDown in the past several years. Some have enjoyed momentous success like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks while some cemented their position on the main roster like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Kevin Owens or Samoa Joe. On the other hand, there are some wrestlers whose main roster runs have been disastrous despite being top names in NXT. The Revival, Neville, Adam Rose, Bobby Roode, Bo Dallas, Ember Moon fall onto this category.

Recently another record-breaking NXT champion made her way to RAW. Shayna Baszler was thought to be the next big thing in the WWE before making her RAW debut. Her reign of terror in NXT lasted 416 days as she became the sixth-longest reigning women’s champion before being defeated by Rhea Ripley last year.

Baszler was even the frontrunner to win the women’s Royal Rumble in 2020. However, Charlotte was chosen as the winner as Baszler eventually made her way to a Raw women’s title match against Becky Lynch. But despite numerous opportunities, Shayna has failed to seize the moment in crunch situations.

Now, it looks like WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also has doubts regarding Shayna’s ability as a top heel. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has reported that former NXT Women’s Champion hasn’t been able to convince the top boss at WWE.

“I was told that Baszler will eventually move into the [Raw Women’s] title picture this year but McMahon is still not 100 percent sold on her as a top heel,” Davis wrote.

It was also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Shayna still might not become the top champion in WWE.

Shayna had faced Becky for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 but lost despite being the favourite to win it.

Then she was also talked about as a possible winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase but there also Asuka took home the prize.

Now it looks like Shayna might have to wait a little before eventually moving onto the next level on Raw. It remains to be seen if she becomes a big success on the main roster or a footnote in the WWE. Her ability to be a top heel is not in question, however, it also depends on her dedication to impress the person that matters the most.