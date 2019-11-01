e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

WWE star Charlotte Flair, daughter of former superstar Ric Flair to visit India this month

She will meet Special Olympics athletes on the occasion of Children’s day in Mumbai and will also make an appearance at ComicCon India.

other-sports Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
WWE star Charlotte Flair.
WWE star Charlotte Flair.(WWE)
         

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. Charlotte will visit Mumbai (Nov 14-15) and Bengaluru (Nov 16) to meet fans in the two cities.

She will meet Special Olympics athletes on the occasion of Children’s day in Mumbai and will also make an appearance at ComicCon India. Daughter of legendary WWE superstar Ric Flair, Charlotte is a second generation professional wrestler currently drafted under the RAW brand.

ALSO READ: Former India wicket-keeper tears into selection committee, claims he saw them get tea for Anushka Sharma during World Cup

After her debut on RAW, she became the first athlete to win the RAW Women’s Championship, a title she has gone on to win on multiple occasions.  With five titles at SmackDown Women’s Championship, Charlotte is a record ten-time women’s champion on WWE’s main roster.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:10 IST

tags
top news
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
India and Germany will strengthen cooperation to counter terrorism: PM Modi
India and Germany will strengthen cooperation to counter terrorism: PM Modi
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
Delhi’s air quality dips to emergency levels, breaches ‘severe+’ mark
RBI starts valuation of HDIL properties; relief likely for PMC Bank depositors
RBI starts valuation of HDIL properties; relief likely for PMC Bank depositors
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
Islamic State’s new leader calls Trump ‘crazy old man’, asks US to stop rejoicing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets PM Modi, pays tribute to Gandhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports