Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife alleges sister-in-law Misa Bharti denied her food

patna

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:27 IST

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s daughter-in-law, Aishwariya Rai, on Sunday accused her sister-in-law, Misa Bharti, of trying to ruin her married life and denying her food.

Rai told journalists that Bharti was also trying to create a rift between her husband, Tej Pratap Yadav, and brother-in-law, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce in November last year months after getting married to Rai to May 2018.

Rai’s father and Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai accused Devi of misbehaving with his daughter. “We are trying to file an FIR [First Information Report] in this connection,” he said. He said he wanted his daughter to get all rights in her in-laws’ house.

No FIR had been lodged till late on Sunday evening.

Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member, rejected Aishwariya Rai’s allegations as “baseless and false”. “ I am in New Delhi for the last few days. How can I assault somebody or misbehave with them?” she asked.

She also rubbished allegations that she was trying to ruin her sister-in-law’s marriage and creating a rift between her brothers. “She is making all sorts of allegations at the behest of her parents and to make her legal battle more strong.”

Bharti said she has always treated Aishwariya Rai as her sister and supported her in her trying times.

Rabri Devi could not be contacted for her comments.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 02:42 IST