e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife alleges sister-in-law Misa Bharti denied her food

Aishwariya Rai told journalists that Bharti was also trying to create a rift between her husband, Tej Pratap Yadav, and brother-in-law, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

patna Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:27 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
Patna
Tej Pratap filed for divorce in November last year months after getting married to Rai to May 2018.
Tej Pratap filed for divorce in November last year months after getting married to Rai to May 2018.(HT Photo)
         

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s daughter-in-law, Aishwariya Rai, on Sunday accused her sister-in-law, Misa Bharti, of trying to ruin her married life and denying her food.

Rai told journalists that Bharti was also trying to create a rift between her husband, Tej Pratap Yadav, and brother-in-law, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce in November last year months after getting married to Rai to May 2018.

Rai’s father and Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai accused Devi of misbehaving with his daughter. “We are trying to file an FIR [First Information Report] in this connection,” he said. He said he wanted his daughter to get all rights in her in-laws’ house.

No FIR had been lodged till late on Sunday evening.

Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member, rejected Aishwariya Rai’s allegations as “baseless and false”. “ I am in New Delhi for the last few days. How can I assault somebody or misbehave with them?” she asked.

She also rubbished allegations that she was trying to ruin her sister-in-law’s marriage and creating a rift between her brothers. “She is making all sorts of allegations at the behest of her parents and to make her legal battle more strong.”

Bharti said she has always treated Aishwariya Rai as her sister and supported her in her trying times.

Rabri Devi could not be contacted for her comments.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 02:42 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Patna News