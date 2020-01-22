HIV-positive woman gang-raped in Bihar

patna

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 03:25 IST

A young widow afflicted with HIV was gang-raped in a compartment of the Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express train on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Two men overpowered the woman around 11.50pm when the train was nearing its last stop, raped her and filmed the incident, police said, adding that both the accused were arrested and the woman sent for medical treatment.

Police said the 22-year-old woman from a village in Kaimur district boarded the train from Gaya where she had gone to get medicines at an anti-retroviral therapy centre. “The victim is undergoing treatment for HIV and was returning from Gaya when the incident took place in the train,” said Lallu Singh, SHO, GRP, Sasaram.

GRP (government railway police) officials said the arrested men were booked on charges of rape and filming the act under sections 376D and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

The accused identified as Birendra Prakash Singh and Dipak Singh, both in their 30s and residents of Chaiti Muhalla of Kudra market in Kaimur district, boarded the train at Patna. They followed the woman after she boarded at Gaya and committed the crime when they found her alone in the compartment after the train left Kudra, police said.

“The accused were supposed to alight at the Kudra station but they chose to stay on the train to commit the crime. When the train left the Kudra station, the accused overpowered the widow and gang-raped her as the compartment was empty,” Singh said.

One of the accused was caught assaulting the victim by a GRP patrol team when the train reached its final stop at the Bhabua Road station during routine checking.

“When the train reached the station, a patrolling team noticed that the gates of one of the compartments were shut and its window shutters were down . It raised suspicion and some policemen entered the compartment. They found that a woman was being raped by one man, with another person filming the act. While one of the men was caught on the spot, the other managed to flee,” said another senior police officer.

The SHO said the other accused was nabbed on Tuesday afternoon after his identity was disclosed by his arrested accomplice.