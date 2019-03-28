New plea in SC questions Bihar shelter home probe

The Supreme Court would take up a petition about the CBI’s probe into the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur after two weeks.

Journalist Nivedita Jha filed the plea on Thursday. It was mentioned before a Justice SA Bobde-led bench for an urgent hearing.

The plea called the probe into the case a “hogwash”. It added the investigation was “incomplete” as the CBI has failed to file its final probe report (charge sheet) under crucial and severe charges of murder and gang rape.

Jha’s earlier petition had prompted SC to transfer the probe from Bihar Police to CBI. She has demanded a thorough probe into the charges of murder, gang-rape, exploitation racket in her fresh petition. Jha has also sought the identification of people, who either visited the home or were sent for exploitation. In the fresh petition filed through advocate Fauzia Shakil, Jha said CBI’s charge sheet filed on December 18 left out severe charges of murder and gang-rape.

