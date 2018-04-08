 IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo brilliance gives CSK thrilling one-wicket win vs MI | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo brilliance gives CSK thrilling one-wicket win vs MI

Apr 08, 2018 00:46 IST
he 2018 Indian Premier League got off to a sensational start as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings produced another thrilling chapter in their famed rivalry. Just when it looked Mumbai Indians had the game in their bag, having reduced CSK to 118 for eight, in their chase of 165 for four, Dwayne Bravo smashed 68 off 30 balls (seven sixes) to mark CSK’s return to IPL with a memorable one-wicket win.

