IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo brilliance gives CSK thrilling one-wicket win vs MI
Apr 08, 2018 00:46 IST
/
IChennai Super Kings clinched a thrilling one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians thanks to Dwayne Bravo’s 68 as the 2018 Indian Premier League started off on a magnificent note. (BCCI)
/
Chennai Super Kings returned to the Indian Premier League after two years and MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl in the first game against Mumbai Indians. (BCCI)
/
Deepak Chahar got the wicket of Evin Lewis for 0 as Chennai Super Kings made a great start. (BCCI)
/
Shane Watson picked up Rohit Sharma cheaply as Mumbai Indians stuttered. (BCCI)
/
Suryakumar Yadav played confidently and aggressively as Mumbai Indians staged a recovery. (BCCI)
/
Ishan Kishan gave Suryakumar Yadav good company as Mumbai Indians looked on course for a big score. (BCCI)
/
However, Chennai Super Kings got both batsmen out in quick succession as they fought back. (BCCI)
/
Krunal Pandya blasted 41 off 22 balls as Mumbai Indians reached 165/4 after 20 overs. (BCCI)
/
Hardik Pandya got the wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina cheaply as CSK also stuttered in the chase. (BCCI)
/
However, the introduction of Mayank Markande changed the course of the game as he ran through the CSK middle order. (BCCI)
/
Mayank Markande picked up the wickets of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu as the Punjab youngster impressed on his IPL debut. (BCCI)
/
Markande’s haul of 3/23 put Mumbai Indians on course for a win. (BCCI)
/
Markande was praised by Mahela Jayawardene and Rohit Sharma before the match and he repaid their faith with a great spell. (BCCI)
/
Dwayne Bravo, however, had other ideas and he proceeded to tear Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan apart with some big hitting. (BCCI)
/
Jasprit Bumrah was hit for three sixes by Dwayne Bravo as CSK turned the tables on MI. (BCCI)
/
Dwayne Bravo’s 68 off 30 meant CSK needed seven in the last over but he was dismissed by Bumrah which got Kedar Jadhav out, who had earlier retired hurt due to a hamstring injury. (BCCI)
/
Kedar Jadhav held his nerve and slammed a six and a boundary to give Chennai Super Kings a thrilling one-wicket win to get the IPL 2018 tournament off to a thrilling start. (BCCI)
about the galleryhe 2018 Indian Premier League got off to a sensational start as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings produced another thrilling chapter in their famed rivalry. Just when it looked Mumbai Indians had the game in their bag, having reduced CSK to 118 for eight, in their chase of 165 for four, Dwayne Bravo smashed 68 off 30 balls (seven sixes) to mark CSK’s return to IPL with a memorable one-wicket win.