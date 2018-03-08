Nidahas Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar guide India to easy win over Bangladesh
Mar 08, 2018 23:25 IST
Shikhar Dhawan’s 55 helped India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the second game of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo. (AP)
After opting to bowl, Jaydev Unadkat provided India a good start as he removed opener Soumya Sarkar in third over. (AP)
Shardul Thakur got the better of Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh lost both their openers inside the powerplay. (AP)
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das tried to stabilise the innings but failed. (AFP)
Vijay Shankar took the wickets of Rahim and Mahmudullah to leave Bangladesh in all sorts of trouble. (AP)
Unadkat took three wickets as Bangladesh were restricted to 139/8 in their 20 overs. (AFP)
In reply, Rohit Sharma -- leading India in the absence of the regular skipper Virat Kohli -- fell for 17 and Rishabh Pant was also dismissed cheaply. (AP)
Dhawan, who scored 90 against Sri Lanka, combined with Suresh Raina in a third-wicket stand of 68 to put India on course for victory. (AFP)
Raina scored 28 before being dismissed by Rubel Hossain. (AFP)
Dhawan made 55 before getting out in the 17th over. (AFP)
