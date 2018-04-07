Photos: Flying pigeons for sport in Lucknow’s Old city

about the gallery

Kabootar bazi or pigeon flying is an endangered sport that still thrives on the rooftops of Lucknow's Old City. Arguably dating back to the era of the Nawabs, who were also considered patrons, a love for beauty draws enthusiasts to the careful building and maintenance of prized breeds in flocks that can number in the thousands. A sport that comes with the awareness that birds may not come back once set loose, kabootar bazi appears to still have takers who dote over pigeons and continue in the footsteps of generations before them.