 Photos: French President Macron begins four-day visit to India | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: French President Macron begins four-day visit to India

Mar 10, 2018 10:34 IST
about the gallery
France’s Emmanuel Macron arrived on Friday night for a four-day India visit. Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Prime Minister Modi during delegation-level talks on Saturday.

latest photogalleries

featured photos

/india-news