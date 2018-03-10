Photos: French President Macron begins four-day visit to India
Mar 10, 2018 10:34 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron began his official engagements as part of a four-day visit to India, at 9 am today with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Mohd Zakir / HT Photo)
Macron arrived in the national capital on Friday night and was received at Air Force Station Palam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture. He was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his Cabinet. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
“Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow,” Modi tweeted after receiving Macron at the airport. During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
Emmanuel Macron inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi. On Saturday, Macron will take part in a Town Hall and have an interactive session, in which nearly 300 students from different institutions are expected to participate. Later in the day, he will take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)
Macron and wife Brigitte offer tributes at Rajghat memorial for Mahatma Gandhi on March 10, 2018. An agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed during the visit. Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be among top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Prime Minister Modi during today’s delegation-level talks. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
