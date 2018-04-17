 Photos: Lifeline Express brings healthcare and hope to remote Indian villages | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Apr 17, 2018-Tuesday
Photos: Lifeline Express brings healthcare and hope to remote Indian villages

Apr 17, 2018 09:54 IST
The Lifeline Express is a hospital on wheels that has been crisscrossing India for 27 years bringing cutting edge medical care to remote regions and villages using the Indian Railways network. The seven coach train, run by a small permanent staff assisted by volunteer doctors in the regions it passes, fills a gap left by inadequate public healthcare or expensive private facilities. The Lifeline Express, stationing in each district for a month, performs surgery ranging from cataracts and cancer to cleft palates and orthopaedics.

