Photos: Political imagery, promises to farmers as battle rages in Karnataka
Mar 24, 2018 11:27 IST
/
A pedestrian walks past election campaign posters for the Janata Dal (Secular) Party in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi is pulling out all stops in his campaign to win the southern Indian state of Karnataka as he works to halt the opposition's momentum and smooth his way to re-election in 2019. (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
An election campaign billboard featuring an image of Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah, of the Indian National Congress party (INC), is displayed at a bus stop in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Siddaramaiah had tweeted, “The Karnataka BJP is so spineless that instead of asking the Centre to waive farmers’ loans it is giving accountancy lessons on Twitter.” (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
Ivy gourd grows on a vine at a farm in Kempalinganapura, Bengaluru Rural district. The BJP is targeting the Congress-led government of Karnataka over corruption and the breakdown of law and order, and highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to increase support prices for crops and his promise of doubling farmers' incomes by 2022. (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
A farmer checks an ivy gourd growing on a vine at a farm in Kempalinganapura, Bengaluru Rural district. As the assembly polls near, the Karnataka BJP took a swipe at Siddaramaiah saying, “Talking about spine, UP and Maharashtra CM’s exhibited their spine by waiving farm loans without Centre’s help. If you have one, why don’t follow suit and waive farm loans yourself?” (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
A farmer prepares a drip irrigation line in a tomato field in Kempalinganapura, Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka. PM Modi needs a win in Karnataka to maintain his winning image, since this is a state that’s swung from party to party since 1985. (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
A farmer prepares a drip irrigation line in a tomato field in Kempalinganapura, Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka. Although Karnataka is India’s information technology core, the outcome of the election largely lies in the hands of its eight million farmers. (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
/
Pedestrians walk past an election campaign billboard featuring an image of Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddharamaiah, of the Indian National Congress party (INC), displayed at a bus stop in Bengaluru. “People will not be fooled. Centre can write off lakhs of crores of a few industrialists but can’t give debt relief to crores of farmers,” Siddaramaiah said after his tweet against the state BJP. (Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg)
about the galleryAs the impending assembly poll dates are yet to be announced in Karnataka, the BJP and the ruling Congress party are at war with words, campaign imagery and other political props. CM Siddaramaiah called the state BJP “spineless” for not demanding the Centre to write off farm loans, while the BJP hit back at him, asking him to announce debt relief just like the UP and Maharashtra governments.