 Photos: Political imagery, promises to farmers as battle rages in Karnataka | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Political imagery, promises to farmers as battle rages in Karnataka

Mar 24, 2018 11:27 IST
about the gallery
As the impending assembly poll dates are yet to be announced in Karnataka, the BJP and the ruling Congress party are at war with words, campaign imagery and other political props. CM Siddaramaiah called the state BJP “spineless” for not demanding the Centre to write off farm loans, while the BJP hit back at him, asking him to announce debt relief just like the UP and Maharashtra governments.

latest photogalleries

featured photos