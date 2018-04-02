 Photos: Young Tibetans moving out of Dharamsala, in search of a new home | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: Young Tibetans moving out of Dharamsala, in search of a new home

Apr 02, 2018 14:37 IST
For decades, Dharamsala has been the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile and a mini-Tibet in India. But now, the Tibetans are leaving. While some are migrating to the West, many are also choosing to go back to Tibet. Their reasons are many: some are driven by the lure of a better life abroad, or the distance that migration creates in personal relationships. Others by an uncertainty over their status in India in light of the Dalai Lama’s advancing age, or being able to better contribute to Tibet’s cause from lands elsewhere.

