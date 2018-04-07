From Sanjita Chanu’s CWG gold to Bharat Bandh: India this week in pictures
Apr 08, 2018 10:16 IST
Sanjita Chanu celebrates a Commonwealth Games record in women’s 48kg weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia on April 05, 2018. Chanu claimed India’s second gold medal at the Games, winning the top spot in the women’s 53kg category as well. (Manvender Vashist / PTI)
A relative pays respects to the casket of Aman Kumar, who was among the Indian construction workers killed by the Islamic State, in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh on April 03, 2018. The Islamic State abducted and killed the workers shortly after seizing Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after Mosul’s recapture, and identified the bodies last month. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
The women’s wing of Hindustani Awam Morch stopped a train at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organizations against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Patna, Bihar on April 02, 2018. (Santosh Kumar / HT Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Bhushan award to Mahendra Singh Dhoni for contribution to cricket during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on April 02, 2018. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
A Dalit protester rests during a protest against alleged dilutions to the SC/ST act at Parliament street in New Delhi on April 01, 2018. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during his Jan Sampark Yatra in Shimoga, Karnataka on April 03, 2018. (AICC / PTI)
Residential buildings are seen up in flames during a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in Shopian, Srinagar on April 01, 2018. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)
Villagers attend the funeral of Zubair Ahmad, a militant killed during a military operation by security forces, at Shopian, South Kashmir on April 01, 2018. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
Muslim women protest against the Triple Talaq Bill at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on April 04, 2018. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Kumari Selja and other party MPs protest during an opposition party members’ protest at the Parliament during the Budget session in New Delhi on April 05, 2018. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Army personnel test out equipment ahead of the International 'DefExpo2018' scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu on April 06, 2018. Several countries including United States and Russia are expected to take part in the three-day event. (R Senthil Kumar / PTI)
