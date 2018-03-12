Photos: At least 50 dead as US-Bangla Airlines plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
Mar 12, 2018 16:44 IST
/
At least 50 people were killed when a Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed while landing at the airport in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu on Monday. A police official said at least 10 people were still unaccounted for. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)
/
Plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the football pitch where the plane crashed, to the east of the runway at Nepal’s only international airport, in the capital. Airport authorities said the fire in the plane had been controlled and rescue efforts were underway. (REUTERS)
/
Nepalese rescue workers gather around the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu. Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal director general Sanjiv Gautam said: “The aircraft was permitted to land from the southern side of the runway flying over Koteshwor but it landed from the northern side.” (AFP)
/
Wreckage of an aeroplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at the airport. Kathmandu’s airport has been the site of several deadly crashes. In September 2012, a Sita Air turboprop plane carrying trekkers to Mount Everest hit a bird and crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 19 on board. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)
/
The twin-engine turboprop airliner was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, to Kathmandu, said airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur. The passengers included 37 men, 27 women and two children. Thirty-three of the passengers were Nepalese nationals. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)
/
US-Bangla Airlines is owned by US-Bangla Group, a joint venture company with offices in Dhaka, New York, India and other Asian hubs. It has been operating since 2014 out of its home airport in Bangladesh. (Navesh Chitrakarb / REUTERS)
about the galleryA US-Bangla Airlines aircraft with 67 passengers and four crew members on board today overshot the runway and crashed at Nepal's Kathmandu international airport, killing at least 50 people, officials said.