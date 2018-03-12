 Photos: At least 50 dead as US-Bangla Airlines plane crashes at Kathmandu airport | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: At least 50 dead as US-Bangla Airlines plane crashes at Kathmandu airport

Mar 12, 2018 16:44 IST
A US-Bangla Airlines aircraft with 67 passengers and four crew members on board today overshot the runway and crashed at Nepal's Kathmandu international airport, killing at least 50 people, officials said.

