Photos of the week: A plane crash in Kathmandu to seven years of the Syrian conflict

/ A sleeping child is carried in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. (Omar Sanadiki / REUTERS) / A view of the United Nations Human Rights Council during the presentation of a report by the Commission of Inquiry on Syria in Geneva. Syria enters its eighth year of war free of the jihadist “caliphate” but torn apart by an international power struggle. (Fabrice Coffrini / AFP) / Saudi men perform a stunt known as “sidewall skiing” (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. (Mohamed Al Hwaity / REUTERS) / Wreckage of an airplane that crashed while landing is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS) / A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal. (Zohra Bensemra / REUTERS) / Smoke billows in Zamalka, in the Syrian rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, during reported shelling by Syrian government forces. (Ammar Suleiman / AFP) / An attendant and a security officer are framesd at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Thomas Peter / REUTERS) / Ultra-nationalist monk Wirathu (C) arrives at a monastery in Yangon to give a sermon marking the end of a year-long ban on public speaking. Wirathu, once dubbed the “Buddhist Bin Laden”, was barred from giving public sermons last year by a council of senior monks who said he had “repeatedly delivered hate speech against religions to cause communal strife”. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP) / US President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of US-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. (Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS) / Inka Clown of Peru from the Circo Rebote company performs during the fifth annual Puerto Rico Circo Fest in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP) / German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel raises a toast after signing the coalition deal during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. (Hannibal Hanschke / REUTERS) / A person with a placard attends an opposition supporters’ rally during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest. (Marko Djurica / REUTERS) / People take part in a rally against the murder of Brazilian councilwoman and activist Marielle Franco who was shot in the city center in an assassination-style killing. (Miguel Schincariol / AFP) / A wounded Syrian man waits for treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus. (Amer Almohibany / AFP) / Skiers compete during the first stage of the 33rd edition of the Pierra Menta ski mountaineering competition in Areches-Beaufort, France. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP) / Environmental activists gather to take part in a demonstration called by associations to mark the seventh anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. (Stephane De Sakutin / AFP) / A Balinese man in a trance holds daggers to his cheeks during a Melasti ceremony prayer at Petitenget beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. (Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP) / Students participate in a rally with other students from DC, Maryland and Virginia in their Solidarity Walk-Out to urge Republican leaders in Congress “to allow votes on gun violence prevention legislation.” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson / AFP) / People ride a swing carousel ride at St. Matthew's fairground, a traditional amusement park, in Prague, Czech Republic. (David W Cerny / REUTERS) / Tourists etake snapshots at the Perito Moreno Glacier, at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate in the Argentine province of Santa Cruz. An arch of ice formed at the tip of the Perito Moreno, between the glacier and the shore of Argentino lake, started collapsing into the water, a display that happens just once every several years. (Walter Diaz / AFP) / A 22-year-old Eritrean man is seen on Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea off Libya’s coast. (Kepa Fuentes / REUTERS) / Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in action during the men's singles second round at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships held at Arena Birmingham in England. (Peter Cziborra / Action Images via Reuters) / Israeli police remove Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators who are blocking a road during a protest against Israeli army conscription in the town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv. (Ahmad Gharabli / AFP) / Wales’ Cory Hill in action with Italy’s Dean Budd during the Wales vs Italy match in the Six Nations Championship at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. (Paul Childs / Action Images via Reuters) / Cardi B performs “No Limit” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS)