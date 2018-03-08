Photos: On Women’s Day, a look at women blazing a trail in ‘men’s jobs’
Mar 08, 2018 12:08 IST
French rejoneadora Lea Vicens, 33, who takes part in bullfighting on horseback poses for photographs at the Aracena bullring, in Huelva, Spain. In the ring, battling flames or lifting off into space, women have entered professions generally considered to be men’s jobs. For International Women’s Day on March 8, AFP met with women breaking down the barriers of gender bias in the workspace. (Cristina Quicler / AFP)
A female firefighter Devrim Ozdemir poses for photographs during a training session in Izmir. “In the beginning, my family told me: ‘Stop, you won’t succeed, this is a job for men’,” said Ozdemir, who did not heed the advice. In 2008, she became one of the first women to put on a firefighter’s uniform in Turkey. (Bulent Kilic / AFP)
Huda Salem, a 20-year-old member of the Iraqi national weightlifting team, lifts weights as she trains at a gym in Baghdad. (Ahmad Al- Rubaye / AFP)
Anny Divya, 31, an Indian pilot who became the youngest woman in the world to captain the Boeing 777 aircraft, poses next to portraits of various air marshals at the Indian Air Force Museum in New Delhi. (Chandan Khanan / AFP)
Ran Namise, 24, a firefighter belonging to the command squad, poses for photographs in front of a fire engine at Kojimachi Fire Station in Tokyo. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)
Houssa Nientao, 64, one of the few female marabouts, poses for a photo in Bamako. (Michele Cattani / AFP)
Hannah Beachler, production designer, poses for a picture in West Hollywood, California. Beachler has designed Wakanda, the “Black Panther” fictional African home and world and is the only black woman at the top of her field. (Valerie Macon / AFP)
Maria Jose Martienz Ortiz, 43, Spanish firefighter poses for a picture in the 'Fuente San Luis' fire station facilities in Valencia. (Jose Jordan / AFP)
Rajpati Devi, 45, a bike mechanic and puncture repairer, poses at her roadside workshop in Allahabad. (Sanjoy Kanojia / AFP)
Sarah Achieng, a 31 year-old professional boxer and sports administrator poses for photographs after her training session at Kariobangi social hall gym in Nairobi. (Patricia Esteve / AFP)
Shana Power, 25, a mixed martial artist (MMA), poses for a picture in the gym which she co-owns called Power House Intensive Training (PHIT), in Johannesburg. “When I was growing up I was very athletic, I’ve always been sporty. So I understood that the mind was as important as the body... if you can unlock the mind and build the mind then your body will be an unstoppable force,” said Power. (Gulshan Khan / AFP)
Heather Marold Thomason, butcher and founder of Primal Supply Meats, poses for a picture in her company's dry-aging room, in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. (Dominick Reuter / AFP)
Asmaa Megahed a 31-year-old Egyptian carpenter poses for a picture at her workshop in Abdeen district in downtown Cairo. (Khaled dESOUKI / AFP)
Wendy Lawrence, 58, a retired US Navy captain and former NASA astronaut, poses for photographs at the Museum of Flight in Washington. “I looked at Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walking on the moon and thought that’s what I want to do when I grow up: ‘I’m gonna be an astronaut and I am gonna fly in space’,” said Lawrence. She realised this with four flights onboard a NASA space shuttle between 1995 and 2005. (Jason Redmond / AFP)
Lebanese mechanic Rana el-Hayek, 22, poses in a car repair garage where she works in Qannabat Brummana, northeast of Beirut. (Joesph Eid / AFP)
Spanish Legionnaire Rosa Galvez, 36, poses at the Spanish Legion military base "Alvarez de Sotomayor" in Viator, near Almeria. (Jorge Guerrero / AFP)
