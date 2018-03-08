 Photos: On Women’s Day, a look at women blazing a trail in ‘men’s jobs’ | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: On Women’s Day, a look at women blazing a trail in ‘men’s jobs’

Mar 08, 2018 12:08 IST
In the ring, battling flames or lifting off into space, women have entered professions generally considered to be men’s jobs. For International Women’s Day on March 8, AFP met with women breaking down the barriers of gender bias in the workspace.

