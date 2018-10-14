Pro Kabaddi league 2018 live score and updates, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Steelers struggling

Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in a in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Haryana were absolutely routed by U Mumba and lost by 27 points on Saturday. Both teams will be looking to notch up their second win of the tournament. Puneri Paltan have defeated Haryana by a margin 12 points in their previous encounter this season, where Haryana have failed to score a even 25 points.

Catch all the live updates of Pro Kabaddi league match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.

21:55 hrs IST Monu Goyat with an unsuccessful raid Monu Goyat who has been the star for Haryana with 7 points with an unsuccessful raid as the team’ s misery deepens.





21:49 hrs IST Paltan begin well in second half Paltan have begun the second half as they ended the first, they have extended their lead and Haryana look like they have not learnt anything from yesterday’s mauling.





21:43 hrs IST Half time Half time and Puneri Paltan have a rather comfortable 8 point lead! Haryana with all to do.





21:40 hrs IST Star players score Monu Goyat and Nitin Tomar score points for their respective teams. Pune Still have the advantage as we head towards half time.





21:37 hrs IST Team review Puneri Paltan have reviewed unsuccessfully for a touch and Haryana get a point. Paltan still lead though.





21:33 hrs IST Paltan surge ahead Puneri Paltan have surged ahead after a cagey start. A couple of poor decisions by Haryana Steelers.





21:21 hrs IST Good start by Haryana Good start by Haryana, Monu Goyat leading by example. 3-1 Haryana





21:18 hrs IST Toss! Haryana have won the toss and chosen the court!!





20:57 hrs IST Haryana hope to bounce back!! Haryana were absolutely routed by U Mumba and lost by 27 points on Saturday. They would love to bounce back today against the Paltan.



