Pro Kabaddi league 2018 live score and updates, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Steelers struggling
Catch all the live action as defending champions Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday.
21:55 hrs IST
21:49 hrs IST
21:43 hrs IST
21:40 hrs IST
21:37 hrs IST
21:33 hrs IST
21:21 hrs IST
21:18 hrs IST
20:57 hrs IST
22:32 hrs IST
Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in a in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Haryana were absolutely routed by U Mumba and lost by 27 points on Saturday. Both teams will be looking to notch up their second win of the tournament. Puneri Paltan have defeated Haryana by a margin 12 points in their previous encounter this season, where Haryana have failed to score a even 25 points.
Monu Goyat with an unsuccessful raid
Monu Goyat who has been the star for Haryana with 7 points with an unsuccessful raid as the team’ s misery deepens.
Paltan begin well in second half
Paltan have begun the second half as they ended the first, they have extended their lead and Haryana look like they have not learnt anything from yesterday’s mauling.
Half time
Half time and Puneri Paltan have a rather comfortable 8 point lead! Haryana with all to do.
Star players score
Monu Goyat and Nitin Tomar score points for their respective teams. Pune Still have the advantage as we head towards half time.
Team review
Puneri Paltan have reviewed unsuccessfully for a touch and Haryana get a point. Paltan still lead though.
Paltan surge ahead
Puneri Paltan have surged ahead after a cagey start. A couple of poor decisions by Haryana Steelers.
Good start by Haryana
Good start by Haryana, Monu Goyat leading by example. 3-1 Haryana
Toss!
Haryana have won the toss and chosen the court!!
Haryana hope to bounce back!!
Haryana were absolutely routed by U Mumba and lost by 27 points on Saturday. They would love to bounce back today against the Paltan.
Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of the match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.