23-year old booked for illegal sand mining

pune

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:02 IST

The Sangvi police have lodged a case of illegal sand lifting at the confluence of Ramnadi and Mula river behind the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Aundh.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning from 1am to 4.30 am, and the police have arrested one person on charges of illegal sand mining and booked two others in the case.

Vaishali Patkar , president of Aundh Vikas Mandal lodged a complaint against three persons in connection with the crime.

Based on the complaint, Vijaykumar Chhakam Sav (23), a native of Jharkhand, a resident of Takli Haji in Shirur taluka of Pune district has been arrested in the case.

Police officials have seized mined sand worth Rs 8,000 from their possession. Besides, they have taken custody of the machine which was being used to lift sand from the river bed. The police have invoked IPC section 379 (theft) (IPC) and section 9 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act against the accused.

According to the FIR, the incident took place between Friday and Saturday. On receiving a tip off, Patkar along with another activist Pushkar Kulkarni carried an on the spot inspection near Pimple Nilakh crematorium and caught them red-handed. They called the police after which a team led by police sub-inspector Rakesh Sarde raided the spot and nabbed Sava while but two of his associates managed to give them a slip under the cover of darkness.

Patkar informed HT, “Initially there was confusion over registration of FIR under on jurisdiction line. Later, Sangvi police registered the FIR after against illegal sand lifting.”