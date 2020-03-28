App to help police track residents who jump home quarantine

pune

With the city seeing cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus), positive and suspected, and incidents of those under home quarantine violating established guidelines, the Pune police have launched a mobile application to track the movements of residents who have been advised to remain indoors.

The app, developed by a Pune-based private IT company, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and geo-tagging to monitor if the quarantined person remains at home, said K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner, on Saturday, adding that it is based on facial recognition technology.

The app will also help the police personnel in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas to avoid physical visit and direct contact with home quarantine persons, but ensure tight surveillance over, the senior police official said.

“We launched the app from Saturday and will stop visits to home quarantined patients. The primary purpose of the app is to ensure that those under home quarantine don’t step out,” he said.

How does the app work?

The app has selfie-based face recognition and location tracking system that enables the patient to register after downloading it on their mobile with their details like name, phone number, selfie and other relevant information.

The patient is instructed to uploads his/her registration details using the app, following which a verification is made against the existing master list of patients. Once the registration is approved, the selfie app enables a patient to upload their attendance in the form of a selfie with location tagging in real time, according to Venkatesham

The information is sent to a private cloud-based server which runs a real-time artificial intelligence based face recognition and location tracking algorithm and compares against the registered information. When the face data and location data match against the database, a positive attendance and update is made into a dashboard. If the face or location data do not match against the database, a real-time alert is triggered for the authorities to take action for non-compliance of home quarantine rules. Frequency of such an authentication and tracking mechanism can be tuned as per the requirement, added Venkatesham.

