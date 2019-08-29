‘Aqua, purple lines proposed names for Pune Metro routes’

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:19 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has proposed the names ‘Aqua line’ for the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor and ‘Purple line’ for the Pimpri-Chincwad to Swargate corridor.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “We have proposed these two names for the metro corridors. As Vanaz to Ramwadi metro corridor is passing through the Mula-Mutha riverbed, we have suggested the name ‘aqua line’. Purple colour represents happiness. So considering this, the name ‘Purple line’ has been proposed for Pimpri-Chincwad to Swargate corridor.

“It is a norm that various metro lines have to be given names on the basis of colour. This will help the commuters identify their metro trains. We hope to complete the work of the priority sections by December,” added Dixit.

