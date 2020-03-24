As videos of police officials caning offenders emerge on social media, Pune top cops assure residents of action, condemn incidents

pune

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:54 IST

With residents flouting the lockdown in the city, imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the police force is emptying the streets to curb the spread of the virus.

However, one officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad decided to cane a person and upload the video onto his social media profile. In the past three days, multiple instances of police beating people on the roads of Pune city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad have been reported.

While referring to the video, Smita Patil, zonal deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Because of one person, please do not blame the entire hardworking department. Some of these videos are old. We will take necessary action against this officer.”

“We do not justify any such action, any such force. If it has happened, we will take appropriate action at the appropriate time. We have already sensitised our people against it. I have taken serious note of this,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner, Pune police.

“As of Tuesday, we have 180 check posts and 6,000-7,000 police officials are working on the field. Even if they put in eight hours, one such incident is not even one per cent of the work put in through those man minutes,” he added.

DCP Sudhir Hiremath of Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “Our focus should be on ensuring the lockdown and enforcing social distancing. We all are trying our best to do our best. Exceptions can be dealt with properly. But it will defeat our main purpose and also will demoralise the officers and men on the field.”