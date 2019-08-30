Committee report states 13,500 cases of hysterectomy in Beed district in last 15 years

pune

The probe committee formed to investigate numerous cases of hysterectomy have found as many as 13,500 cases in Beed district where women have undergone the medical procedure in the last 15 years.

Shiv Sena legislator, Neelam Gorhe, who headed the committee, said, “Officials from the state government conducted a two-month long survey among 82,000 women, out of which we have identified 13,500 women who underwent hysterectomy in Beed district. After interacting with numerous women from the district, one common factor was the lack of basic facilities provided to them.”

According to Gorhe, majority of women who underwent hysterectomies were in the age group of 35 to 40, and there was a small number of women under 25 years who had undergone the procedure.

