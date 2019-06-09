Consultancy firm in Pune promises jobs to youths, dupes them of lakhs

A 25-year-old youth from Kolhapur was duped of ₹60,000 by a consultancy firm based in Mukundnagar which promised him a job. A complaint was filed by Amey Khatkale, a final year student of engineering, at the Swargate police station on Saturday.

In the last two months, the same placement agency had duped Rahul Hunde ₹60,000; Mahesh Lagad of ₹35,000; Richa Kumari of ₹40,000 and Bhagyashree Khatakhalle of ₹50,000.

According to the complainant Khatkale, the consultancy firm promised him a job and asked him to pay ₹60,000. As per the demand, Khatkale paid the said amount, but did not get a job.

The amount was coaxed from the complainant under the pretext of procedures related to passport, visa and flight tickets. Later, the accused stopped receiving calls from the complainant and switched off their phones after which Khatkale approached the police.

A case was registered against Swapnalika Gaikwad, Suresh Kambale and Dipali Rajput who are associated with the consultancy firm.

SN Sheikh, police sub-inspector of Swargate police station, who is investigating the case, said, “The complaint was registered and we are further investigating more six cases which have come to the light. That consultancy firm has duped many persons of ₹2.45 lakh in various cases.”

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Swargate police station.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:50 IST