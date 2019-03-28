FDA, Pune orders online food aggregators to maintain health records of food delivery staff, Rs 1 lakh fine for breaking rules

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, has ordered online food aggregators to maintain the health records of its food delivery staff to ensure hygiene of the food delivered. The guidelines come into effect from April 1, 2019.

“For the last few months, we have noticed violation of quality and hygiene during food delivery. We have made it compulsory for the online food aggregators to maintain the health record of each food delivery boy, to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. The customers will stand to benefit in the long-run, due to this step," Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner (food), Pune.

As per the guidelines issued by the FDA, health check-up of each delivery boy should be conducted compulsorily every six months. The delivery boy should wear clean clothes and should maintain a proper haircut. Nails should also be cut on a regular basis. According to FSSAI Act, 2006, there is provision of imposing a penalty of Rs up to 1 lakh for the violation of any law related to food and safety,hygiene.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has established the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 which is a consolidating statute related to food safety and regulation in India.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials said that the new guidelines are part of the drive under which FDA is keeping a close watch on the online food operators to ensure hygiene and safety of the food. In the last three months, FDA has raided at least 300 restaurants in the city and has issued at least 100 notices for the violation of The Food Safety and Standards Act .Now, FDA has targeted online food aggregators like Zomato, UberEats, Swiggy and Foodpanda. Earlier, FDA had also asked the online food aggregators to submit licenses, warning them of strict action if they fail to do so.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:27 IST