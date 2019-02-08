Food festival@ Savitribai Phule Pune University: students team up to bring in taste of homelands

The International centre of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) organised a food festival on February 5, Tuesday which is part of the International Youth Festival 2018-2019 with the theme ‘Energise, Innovate and Create : Peace and Harmony.’

Students from 24 countries presented exclusive food items from their cuisine at the food festival which saw Yukta Mookhey, actor and the winner of the Miss World 1999 pageant, as the chief guest and Ekapol Poolpipat, consul general of Royal Thailand as special guest.

Mookhey and Poolpipat visited every stall accompanied by Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, and appreciated the efforts put in by the students.

“It feels great to be part of such an event, where there is so much energy and enthusiasm among the international students,” she said. “A majority of the students studying in Pune colleges and staying in the International centre hostel hail from Middle East or Africa. It is interesting to see them come together to recreate the tastes of their home country for the visitors and friends from other countries,” said Vijay Khare, head, International Centre, SPPU.

Khare said that students worked more than a day for making the food festival, a memorable event.

Nafissa Amado from Mozambique who is studying Microbiology at Fergusson College joined hands with her friend Silvia Massitela, who is pursuing B Com from Symbiosis College, to make fish Carrepau, Cassovo , Bean Stu and Mokldi, which are exclusive to Mozambique.

“It is exciting for us to prepare and showcase our dishes in India,” said Nafissa.

At least 20 dishes were presented by each group of international students. There were food counters from Thailand, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Yemen, The Gambia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bostwana, DR Congo, Maldives, Malawi, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

“We spent at least 10 hours in making some of these dishes. We all pitched in with food ingredients and helped each other in preparing the dishes. It was great fun to work on dishes that we consider as regular and explain them to the visitors and friends,” said Paimora Kalandarbekova, Kazakhstan, undergraduate student of Business Administation at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC).

“Try our creamed Suji, and the hunger busters which we have made in both vegetarian and meat options, along with Chakalaka. Drink Gemere, a special ginger juice, best for the summers,’ said Desmond Latelang, a native of Botswana and studying in Modern College. He was helped by his friend Janet Keetile who is studying at Fergusson College.

Aslam Jamadar, student of Indian film Studies, SPPU, who visited the food festival said, “ This is my first visit to a food festival. Although the event began late, it was impressive. I found the food at the Afghanistan stall quite good. They served Chicken Pulao and juice, which was good. Also, it was not costly, as compared to the food at the Thailand counter.

At least 150 including, the students and staff of SPPU visited the food festival.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:04 IST