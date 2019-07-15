Sports tracker: From international tennis tourneys to rallies in Estonia, here is a round up of Pune’s sports stars

Kirrtane clinches singles and doubles title

Age is just a number for Nitten Kirrtane, 45 as he is consistently winning national ranking tournaments in singles and doubles and giving youngsters a run for their money.

In the International Tennis Federation Seniors Circuit , held in Rizhao City, China, Kirrtane clinched singles and doubles title.The tournament was conducted during July 3-6.

Seeded top seed for the tourney Kirrtane overcame Yang Wensheng of China 6-0, 6-1 while in the semi-final he got better and beat Li Ning of China 6-0, 6-1 in the 45 plus category. In the doubles category Kirrtane partnering Kwan Royson from Singapore clinched the title after opponents Gao Shan and Li Yijuan from China conceded the match in 35 plus category. Kirrtane did not drop a single set during the tourney.

“Playing conditions were good at the hard court. It was hot in Rizhao like the weather here but before leaving I had put in lot of practice and fitness so was ready to play,” said Kirrtane.

Results:

Final 45 plus: bt Yang Wensheng (Chn) 6-0, 6-1

Semi-final: bt Li Ning (Chn) 6-0, 6-1

Under- 19 state selection badminton tourney starts today

Under-19 shuttlers from the state will be seen in action during the Maharashtra Junior u-19 State Selection Badminton Tournament which will commence at Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) Shivajinagar from Monday. The tournament is organised by PDMBA in association with Maharashtra Badminton Association. The tournament will be played in 5 events – singles for boys and girls also with doubles and mix double events respectively. The tournament has received a good response and has 259 players coming from across Maharashtra. The finals will be played on July 19. The performances of this tournament and the results of the recently concluded Junior State Championship in Nagpur will be considered for the selection of the Maharashtra team to participate in the Junior National tournament.

Sanjay Takale to drive Shell Helix Rally Estonia

A three-month hiatus is a long break for rally drivers and to address it specifically Pune rally driver Sanjay Takale has landed in the Estonian capital Tallinn to get himself ready for his second appearance in the World Rally Championship round, the Neste Rally Finland in Jyvaskyla.

The three-day Shell Helix Rally Estonia in Tallinn will see Takale drive for the Baltic Motorsports promotion team in R2-spec Ford Fiesta that will mark his second innings of WRC in which he debuted last year with the same team in WRC2 category.

“I have been away from competitive rally driving for about three months now. After I drove in one round of the Rally Thailand Championship, taking part in a rally in Baltic region makes logical sense to get good results from the Rally Finland scheduled in the first week of August,” Takale said of his participation in Rally Estonia.

