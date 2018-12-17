Geeta Iyengar, director Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga institute Pune dies at 74

Geeta S Iyengar, 74, daughter of Yogacharya BKS Iyengar and director of the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Pune, passed away on Sunday morning (December 16) due to myocardial infraction.

“Just two days ago she was happy to be a part of the centenary birth anniversary of Guruji (BKS Iyengar),” recalled teary eyed Abhijata Iyengar niece of Geeta S Iyengar. “She woke up in the morning today and complained of breathlessness and passed away,” said Abhijata.

Many followers, disciples, family members and friends came to the institute to bid her a farewell. “She was so full of energy and we will remember the legacy of both Guruji and Geetaji forever,” said Carolyn Usher, disciple who also took to Twitter.

Geeta is looked upon as a mother by all her disciples and to her family. She started learning and teaching yoga at the young age of eleven. She did her doctorate in Ayurveda and was an authority on the connections between ayurveda and yoga.

She taught classes in the last fortnight to a generation of students from 56 countries at Balewadi, Pune at Yogacharya BKS Iyengar’s birth centenary celebrations. Her demise comes as a shock to everyone. She was the author of the landmark book, “Yoga - A Gem For Women”, among many others.

She is survived by her brother Prashant and her four sisters.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 14:57 IST