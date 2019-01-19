Hindu Rashtra Sena chief Dhanjay Desai granted bail in Pune techie’s murder case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dhananjay Desai, an accused in a case related to the killing of IT professional Mohsin Shaikh in Pune in 2014.

The Hindu Rashtra Sena chief was lodged in Yerwada Central Jail since 2014 for his alleged role in the murder of the software engineer. Earlier, the Pune Sessions Court had rejected his bail eight times. Desai was granted bail by Justice Sadhna Jadhav against a bail bond and surety of Rs 50,000. Advocate Milind Pawar who was representing Desai said that his client has also to file a conditional affidavit and will be out on bail on Saturday. Desai was in jail since his arrest on June 3, 2014.

Pawar said that a fresh affidavit with conditions was prepared and sent to Desai for signature. “The formalities have been completed and he (Desai) will come out of jail on Saturday on bail,” he said.

The affidavit prepared by lawyers states that Desai undertakes to withdraw all the necessary kiosk, signboards, banners and any publications material related to the organisation Hindu Rashtra Sena. It states that Desai shall in no manner whatsoever involve in public or political activities related to or organised at the behest of HRS or even otherwise. His affidavit further states that Desai will neither participate nor deliver any public speeches in any manner whatsoever.

Desai were among 25 persons arrested for the communal clashes that erupted in Pune on June 2, 2014, after the doctored images of Bal Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji went viral on social network sites. Shaikh (28) who sported a beard was returning home on that Monday evening after prayers at a mosque in Hadapsar, when 25 men allegedly associated with the HRS came on bikes, blocked his way in Hadapsar on the outskirts of Pune and hit him on the head with hockey sticks and stones. He was admitted to a hospital, but died while undergoing treatment.

Shaikh’s death had sparked tension in the area, forcing the police to clamp a curfew for 12 hours. Shaikh’s cousin, who was accompanying him, escaped unhurt, while two others — Ameen Shaikh (30) and Ijaz Yusuf Bagwan (25) — who were also with Desai sustained injuries. The Hadapsar police later apprehended 21 Hindu Rashtra Sena activists, including Desai. Of the 21 accused, 18 are minors and are already out on bail. Three others, including Desai, are still languishing in prison.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:45 IST