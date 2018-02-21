HSC exam in Pune: In hurry to be on time, students reach centres half an hour early

Yet another year of eager parents scurrying their children to the centres for the Higher School Certificate (HSC or Class 12) board examinations. But, this year with new changes made by the state board, the rush to be on time or even early has been the priority. With the state board declaring a no-entry policy for latecomers, most of the parents and students opted to reach at least an hour early and beat the traffic.

“The hall tickets mention the main centre and we have to then find out the sub centre. It is not a big issue if one visits the main exam centre a day earlier and check the sub centre. But many don’t do and that’s when the rush increases. However, this year, most parents and students were more anxious about reaching the centre early due to the new ruling by the state board. And with this traffic, we also left home an hour early. The aim was to be at the centre by 10 pm at least,” said Rucha Bhonsle, a Pune-based parent whose daughter’s main centre was at Fergusson College.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials had declared a no-entry policy after 10.30 am. As per the new rule, unlike the previous years, students will not be given the leeway to enter the examination hall after 10.30 am. All the exams as per schedule were to begin at 11 am and continue till 2 pm. However, the rule was to prevent any room for unscrupulous activity of cheating or copying by students.

Parents waiting outside SP College HSC exam centre in Pune. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

A student from Chincholi, Junnar taluka of Pune district said, “The changes has been made for a fair process and it is good. The question papers had come sealed in an envelope which was opened in front of us to ensure transparency. And the exam went well and smoothly after that, even after a few checks by the flying squad.”

A total of 252 flying squads had been deployed to curb malpractices during the exam. As per the board records, a total of 62 cases of cheating have been spotted in the state, with four in Pune.

“The only issue is that of seeking the correct centre. It might not be an issue for students from city junior colleges but for those coming from rural areas. It helps if the sub-centre is mentioned in the hall tickets,” the student said.

A total of 14,85,132 students appeared for the exam across the state, out of which 2,450,55 students were from Pune across its 302 centres. Mumbai, with 3,308,23 students, had the largest figure appearing for the exams.