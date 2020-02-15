Korean community in Pune happy that ‘Parasite’ won big, but have apprehensions about depiction of Korean lifestyle in film

pune

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 20:25 IST

Parasite has already won 150 awards and is the first non-English film to win the best picture at the Oscars 2020 on February 10.

The Korean community in Pune took to social media platforms to show their happiness and also talk about the medium of film which put South Korea on to the global map. Parasite directed by Bong Joon-Ho is a dark comedy about the class consciousness, which went on to win four Oscar awards. This film became the first non-English film to win the Oscars in 92 years and pushed the Korean art of filmmaking into limelight, besides Korean dramas and music.

“Korean films, dramas and music are now taking over the globe,” said Ye-eun Kang, a third year student of the English department of the Fergusson College. “I was very proud of the fact that a Korean film won four academy awards in the more-or-less closed and West-oriented Oscars, opening the path for more diverse artistes to make a mark for themselves.”

While Eunjoo Lim, who has adapted to India’s culture and diversity, said, “When Korean companies like Samsung make excellent mobile phones or KIA receives booking for thousands of newly-launched cars, I, as a Korean feel very proud. The same happens for movies too. If a Korean film wins an international film award, it is very similar to celebrating my own achievement.”

However, ‘Parasite’ did not excite her because it caused her concern; the description of poverty in the film is extreme and even the general description of Korean life is cinematic. “My concern is very similar to the concern of my Indian friends towards ‘Slum Dog Millionaire’ which is a story based on Mumbai slums. I was born and grew up in Seoul, but I have never been to a poor neighbourhood in Korea like shown in the movie. However, I remember clearly that my close friend in the university, was intelligent, but didn’t receive any support from her family. She would work to cover her educational expenses and was depressed after tutoring a daughter of rich family.”

However, Woohyung Kim, owner of the restaurant K in Aundh, says, “The film shows that the rich are not particularly evil and the lower class not particularly poor. I think that’s the excellence of the movie.”

Kim feels that the previous Academy Awards showcased bias towards academy members. “They propagate their authority, with little or no opportunity for the East or Blacks. Now, the doors of opportunity opened little by little with the Blacks winning awards for the Best actor and Asian films winning the foreign language films,” said Kim.

“The fact that parasites occupied four categories, including major ones, shows the new attitude of the Academy members that they are now in a position to evaluate all the world’s movies with the same value of eyes,” added Kim.